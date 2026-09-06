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Wandayi drums up support for Ruto in Nyanza

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has urged Migori residents to support President William Ruto, citing the government’s development projects in the county.

Speaking during the launch of the Last Mile Connectivity Project in Lwala Rabuor village, Nyatike Sub-County, Wandayi said the government had demonstrated its commitment to equitable development across Migori and the wider Nyanza region.

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“It is during President Ruto’s leadership that we, as residents of Nyanza, are beginning to see several development projects,” Wandayi said.

The CS said the government is spending Ksh2.3 billion to connect more than 20,000 households to electricity across Migori County’s eight constituencies in the current financial year.

Wandayi said improved access to electricity would boost economic activity, create opportunities for businesses and improve learning outcomes through digital learning and extended study hours.

He added that the project supports President Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) by promoting inclusive growth, equitable development and shared prosperity.

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Wandayi also launched a community tree-planting drive at Lwala Rabuor Comprehensive School in North Kadem Ward, Nyatike.

He urged Migori residents to re-elect President Ruto in the 2027 General Election to ensure continuity of development projects in Nyanza.

The CS also launched rural electrification projects in Burumba Ward, Matayos Constituency and later in Nasewa, Busia County.

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