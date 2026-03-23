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KMTC urged to embrace innovation in training

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Board Chairperson, Joseah Cheruiyot, has called on the College management to embrace innovative solutions aimed at addressing emerging market needs for KMTC graduates.

In recent months, the College has rolled out entrepreneurship and soft skills programmes to equip learners with practical competencies required to navigate the evolving job market.

Speaking to members of the management team and academic departments, Cheruiyot noted that the dynamic global environment calls for adopting new ideas to address current employment challenges.

“I urge you to listen to students, as some of their ideas will enhance our competitiveness in the global job market. Staff should also continue to propose initiatives that will drive transformation within the College,” he said.

The Board Chairperson made the remarks on Monday, March 23, 2026, during a three-day academic retreat in Mombasa convened to deliberate on key issues affecting teaching and learning.

The forum is also reviewing and aligning policies with emerging trends and priorities in education and healthcare training.

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The Deputy Director, Academics, Dr. Nyawira Mwangi, urged members of staff to take advantage of the forum to better understand the College’s operations and enhance service delivery.

During the session, Heads of Department presented various programmes under the Know Your Graduates initiative to clarify distinctions among courses in response to increased public inquiries.

Programmes highlighted included Physiotherapy, Occupational Therapy, Orthopaedic Technology, and Orthopaedic Trauma Medicine, as well as Dental Technology, Community Oral Health, Medical Engineering, and Optometry.

Staff were encouraged to actively educate the public on available programmes and the diverse career opportunities they offer.

During the discussions, the Registrar, Ronald Wasike, noted that Physiotherapy has emerged as the second most sought-after programme in the international job market after Nursing.

He added that several highly marketable programmes offered by the College remain less well known to the public, yet present strong career prospects for learners. Also present are Board Directors Hardlyne Lusui, Eng. Dr. Joseph Atonga, Paul Cheboi, James Sitieney, among others.

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