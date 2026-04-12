Kindiki urges Africa to adopt Affordable Housing to address challenges

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is calling on African countries to adopt Kenya’s affordable housing model to address urban housing challenges.

The DP spoke at the closing ceremony of the Second Africa Urban Forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Kindiki noted that the housing programme, under President William Ruto’s administration, has made significant progress with over 200 active construction sites creating jobs for hundreds of thousands of Kenyans.

“Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme has been hailed as one of the boldest policy initiatives in the developing world, translating the dream of increasing access to decent affordable housing to reality in our lifetime,” he said.

The Deputy President added that contracts worth more than five billion dollars have been awarded to 800 contractors, the majority of them locally owned.

“Today, Kenya is building 270,000 housing units in more than 200 sites across all regions, creating 640,000 jobs and revitalizing the construction and allied industries. Contracts worth 5 billion USD have already been signed with 800 contractors all Kenyan,” he added.

He also urged African nations to implement commitments made under the Nairobi Declaration, stressing that housing policies must remain consistent and uninterrupted.