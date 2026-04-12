Local NewsNEWS

Kindiki urges Africa to adopt Affordable Housing to address challenges

Moses Ongwono
By Moses Ongwono
1 Min Read
Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during the closing ceremony of the Second Africa Urban Forum at KICC

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki is calling on African countries to adopt Kenya’s affordable housing model to address urban housing challenges.

The DP spoke at the closing ceremony of the Second Africa Urban Forum at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi.

Kindiki noted that the housing programme, under President William Ruto’s administration, has made significant progress with over 200 active construction sites creating jobs for hundreds of thousands of Kenyans.

“Kenya’s Affordable Housing Programme has been hailed as one of the boldest policy initiatives in the developing world, translating the dream of increasing access to decent affordable housing to reality in our lifetime,” he said.

The Deputy President added that contracts worth more than five billion dollars have been awarded to 800 contractors, the majority of them locally owned.

“Today, Kenya is building 270,000 housing units in more than 200 sites across all regions, creating 640,000 jobs and revitalizing the construction and allied industries. Contracts worth 5 billion USD have already been signed with 800 contractors all Kenyan,” he added.

Hotels in Maasai Mara reopen after devastating floods
Transforming Lives: Launch of Kenya’s first-ever clean cooking energy hub
Kenya to host two meetings for Africa CDC , April
King Charles III sends Jamhuri Day message, reaffirms UK–Kenya ties

He also urged African nations to implement commitments made under the Nairobi Declaration, stressing that housing policies must remain consistent and uninterrupted.

One more life lost to floods in Marsabit
CS Ruku: NYS targets to recruit 100,000 every year
Kenya, Uganda seal landmark deals to strengthen economic and regional integration
MPs want fruit processing plant in Tana River expanded further
Mali suspends visas to French nationals
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Four linked to murder of British national arrested in Ukunda
Next Article Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli. Atwoli calls on Ruto to ban rallies until official campaign period
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Lands CS Wahome decries importation of voters to Kandara 
County News NEWS
Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General Francis Atwoli.
Atwoli calls on Ruto to ban rallies until official campaign period
Local News NEWS
Four linked to murder of British national arrested in Ukunda
County News NEWS
Wetangula calls out CS Ogamba over shortage of teachers in rural schools
County News NEWS

You May also Like

County News

EACC calls for stringent measures to fight corruption in counties

BusinessCounty News

Homa Bay residents enjoy business boom as Madaraka Day hosts

County News

CS Nakhumicha oversees SHA digital registration test run in Marsabit County

BusinessLocal Business

Kenya Power reports drop in electricity costs, warns against wayleave charges

Show More