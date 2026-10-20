Wiper suffers early setback in Migwani as aspirants defect to NLP

The Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) has suffered an early political setback in Migwani Ward after several former aspirants defected to the National Liberal Party (NLP) and endorsed its candidate, Andrew Kaleli, ahead of the November 17 by-election.

The defectors were officially received by NLP Party Leader Augustus Kyalo Muli during a meeting in Migwani, where they pledged to rally their supporters behind Kaleli.

The former aspirants attributed their departure to frustrations over WPF’s nomination process, accusing individuals they described as party brokers of demanding money and undermining a fair selection process.

“We were conned out of our money by WPF brokers, and to make matters worse, they brought in someone who is not even from Migwani Ward and tried to impose him on us,” one of the aspirants lamented.

Their defection could complicate WPF’s efforts to maintain its political influence in Kitui County, particularly as parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Migwani by-election is emerging as an important test of the competing parties’ grassroots strength.

Meanwhile, the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has also assembled a sizeable campaign team in the ward, led locally by Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna (CNN).

Although elected on a Wiper ticket, Nguna has in recent months shifted his support to President William Ruto’s UDA, setting the stage for a potentially competitive three-way contest.

Addressing supporters after receiving the defectors, Muli urged political leaders to prioritise the interests and development needs of Migwani residents while cautioning against divisive politics and violence.

“This by-election must be about the people of Migwani and their development agenda. We must reject the politics of imposition and money. I also caution all leaders and supporters against violence,” Muli said.

Kaleli’s political background could also add an interesting dimension to the contest. He previously served as a personal assistant to former Senator David Musila, a veteran politician who remains an influential figure in Mwingi West politics.

His association with Musila could become a factor in the by-election, with some local political players potentially viewing Kaleli as a compromise candidate in recognition of the former senator’s political stature and legacy.

However, the extent to which Musila’s influence will shape political alignments in Migwani remains to be seen.

Kaleli is expected to intensify his campaigns across the ward in the coming days as he seeks to consolidate support following the endorsement by the former aspirants.