President William Ruto is in Oyo, the Republic of Congo to take part in a high-level four-party meeting.

The Head of State arrived early Sunday to attend the summit initiated by the Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso.

The meeting brings together the Republic of the Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Togo and Kenya.

Through a statement on his Social Media pages, President Ruto said the discussions will focus on strengthening diplomatic ties, deepening regional integration, advancing peace and security, and expanding cooperation for the shared prosperity of our nations.

“We remain committed to dialogue, partnership and African-led solutions to the challenges facing our continent,” said President Ruto.