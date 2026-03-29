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WWF-Kenya, partners plant 1,500 trees to restore Ngong Hills Forest

The initiative forms part of WWF-Kenya’s long-term restoration programme targeting 25 hectares of the Ngong Hills Forest.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

At least 1,500 indigenous trees were planted on Friday at Ngong Hills Forest as part of efforts to commemorate this year’s Earth Hour and restore degraded ecosystems.

The exercise was led by WWF-Kenya in partnership with NCBA Group, Sankara Nairobi, the Ngong Hills Community Forest Association and the Kenya Forest Service, under the global “Give an Hour for Earth” campaign, which urges individuals and institutions to dedicate time to environmental action.

The initiative also forms part of WWF-Kenya’s long-term restoration programme targeting 25 hectares of the Ngong Hills landscape.

According to WWF-Kenya, five hectares have been restored since October 2024, with an additional section set for completion in the coming days, leaving 19 hectares earmarked for rehabilitation.

The conservation effort is expected to enhance biodiversity, boost carbon storage and reinforce the forest’s role as a critical water catchment area, while also supporting recreation and climate resilience for nearby communities.

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The initiative further contributes to WWF-Kenya’s “Keep Kenya Breathing” campaign and aligns with the government’s National Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Strategy, which aims to grow 15 billion trees by 2032.

WWF-Kenya has urged Kenyans to take part beyond the annual event by adopting simple measures such as planting trees, conserving water, reducing waste and supporting local conservation initiatives as part of broader efforts to safeguard the environment.

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