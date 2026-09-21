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Australia launches bid for UN Security Council seat

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
3 Min Read

Australia has launched its campaign for a non-permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council for the 2029-2030 term.

The Australian government said its campaign will focus on conflict prevention, protecting civilians and upholding international rules.

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Prime Minister Anthony Albanese outlined Australia’s campaign approach, saying it will listen to countries with respect, partner with them as equals and protect shared interests.

“Australia played a pivotal role in the founding of the United Nations – because we have always understood how important it is for small and mid-sized nations to have their voices heard on the challenges facing our world,” Albanese said.

Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong maintained that a safer world is one governed by rules and not by power and force alone.

“As an active and ambitious middle power, we have a practical contribution to make to international peace and security,” Wong said.

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Australia also plans to work with countries across different regions on ocean and climate security, as well as peaceful, resilient and inclusive digital futures.

The Australian government noted that conflicts in other parts of the world can affect its security, economy and way of life. It added that a seat on the Security Council will give Australia a stronger voice in decisions affecting the country and the wider region.

Australia is a founding member of the United Nations and served as the first President of the Security Council. It last served on the Council in 2013-2014.

If elected, Australia will also support reforms to the United Nations to help it continue carrying out its role in maintaining international peace and security.

Finland and Indonesia are also seeking non-permanent seats on the UN Security Council.

Finland is seeking a seat representing the Western European and Others Group, while Indonesia is pursuing a seat through the Asia-Pacific Group.

The three countries have declared their bids ahead of the June 2028 elections, when the UN General Assembly will choose the non-permanent members of the Security Council for the 2029-2030 term.

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