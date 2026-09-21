Former IEBC official fined Ksh80,000 over fake degree certificate

A former Assistant Elections Officer at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has been fined Ksh80,000 for using a fake academic certificate to seek promotion.

The Milimani Anti-Corruption Court convicted George Kipyatich Kibor of uttering a false document in a judgment delivered on September 17, 2026.

Kibor submitted a forged Bachelor of Business Management (Finance and Banking) degree certificate purportedly issued by Moi University in support of his application for promotion from IEBC Grade 8 to Grade 7.

Investigations by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) established that the certificate was false, leading to Kibor’s arrest and subsequent prosecution.

He was charged at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court on March 10, 2026, with forgery of a degree certificate and uttering a false document.

The court, however, acquitted him of the forgery charge but found him guilty of uttering a false document.

Kibor was fined Ksh80,000 and will serve eight months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The EACC has welcomed the conviction and sentence, saying the outcome will deter individuals from using false academic documents to gain career or other benefits.