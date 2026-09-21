Kindiki takes up elders’ unity mandate as he rallies Mt Kenya behind Ruto

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Mt Kenya leaders to respect elders and heed their call for unity, saying political differences should not be allowed to tear apart communities with a shared history and common interests.

Kindiki said elders had a unique role in protecting the unity of the community because, unlike politicians, they were not competing for elective positions or political influence.

“A community is formed by its elders, not politicians. When you leave the community to politicians, they will start dividing people because they are competing for political seats. Elders have nothing to gain. They are looking for peace for all generations of the community,” Kindiki said.

He said he had accepted the mandate given to him by Mt Kenya elders to spearhead reconciliation and unity across the region and would respect their guidance.

“We must respect our elders. If you have an issue, seek out the elders and discuss it with them,” he said.

Kindiki spoke at Gaciongo and Matiri Markets in Tharaka Constituency, Tharaka Nithi County, where he combined his appeal for unity with an inspection of Government development projects.

His remarks came days after more than 30,000 elders from across Mt Kenya, including the Ameru, Embu, Mbeere and Gikuyu communities, met at Kirigiti Stadium and declared him a unifying factor for the region.

The elders called for unity across Mt Kenya and urged communities to maintain a common political voice ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Kindiki said he had been instructed to concentrate on uniting the people, pursuing development and supporting President William Ruto.

Kindiki said his immediate task was to translate the elders’ mandate into action by promoting unity, development and support for the Government.

He urged Mt Kenya leaders to respect divergent political views while avoiding divisions that could weaken the region ahead of the 2027 contest.

“The elders have told me that my role is to unite our people, pursue development for Kenyans across all communities and seek development for our Mount Kenya communities because we are also Kenyans. That is my job,” he said.

He called on leaders to avoid personal attacks and focus instead on development, saying he would not respond to those insulting him.

“I have forgiven those who have insulted and disrespected me, with a clean heart. I am asking them to join us so that we can agree to build our nation and our communities together,” Prof Kindiki said.

The Deputy President said the unity effort should not be reduced to political competition, arguing that Mt Kenya communities needed to work together while pursuing development.

He has also called for an end to attempts to divide Mt Kenya along East-West lines, maintaining that the region’s communities share historical, cultural and economic ties.

At Gaciongo, Prof Kindiki linked the unity message to development, highlighting road and water projects being implemented in Tharaka Nithi.

He inspected works on the Mukothima-Gaciongo-Gatunga Road before addressing residents at the public sensitisation event.

He said the Government would continue expanding infrastructure in areas that had been neglected, insisting that no part of the country would be left behind.

“We have a lot of road works in Tharaka Nithi, especially in the lower side of the county, because this area had been forgotten for some time. But the Government of President William Ruto and I is a government that will ensure every part of Kenya gets its fair share of development,” he said.

He also inspected works at the ongoing construction of Kithaga-Matiri Road.