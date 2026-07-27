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Govt distributes relief food to 900 households in Teso Central

Muraya Kamunde and KNA
By Muraya Kamunde and KNA
2 Min Read

The Government has commenced the distribution of relief food to residents of Teso Central who were adversely affected by floods that displaced them during the April long rains.

A total of 900 households are set to benefit from the exercise, receiving beans and rice. They will also receive soap and sanitary towels, as the elderly beneficiaries get blankets.

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Teso South Member of Parliament Mary Emase oversaw the distribution of more than 600 bags of rice and 512 bags of beans to affected residents, including learners in special schools that were also impacted by the floods.

The floods affected the locations of Aremit and Akoret, forcing many residents to seek refuge at Odiria Primary School after their homes were inundated.

Speaking during the distribution exercise at Akariamas Primary school on Monday, MP Emase described the situation at Odiria following the floods as devastating.

She thanked the Government for providing relief food, saying the assistance would cushion the affected families against hunger.

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The legislator warned against the diversion of relief food meant for the affected residents of Teso Central, noting that those affected in other parts of Teso South Constituency would receive their allocations later.

Emase also thanked the Government for remembering the residents of her constituency and urged them to continue supporting the Government as it implements development projects.

She said the electorate had entrusted her with the responsibility of representing and defending their interests, and pledged to continue working to improve their welfare and ensure they benefit from the development projects they deserve.

Speaking during the exercise, Assistant County Commissioner (ACC) for Amukura Division, Erick Ochieng, urged beneficiaries not to depend entirely on government relief but to embrace farming to improve their food security.

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