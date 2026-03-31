Azimio founders clash over 2027 flagbearer selection 

A storm is brewing inside the Azimio la Umoja coalition as founding members openly challenge Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s plan to handpick the 2027 presidential candidate through a closed-door retreat.

The dissenters warn that secrecy risks fracturing the coalition, insisting that only a transparent and participatory process can produce a credible flagbearer to face President William Ruto.

Reports indicate that a boardroom retreat was being planned to settle on the coalition’s next standard-bearer. But senior figures within Azimio argue that such a move would amount to imposing a “boardroom candidate”—a leader chosen by a small circle rather than through consultation.

Omondi K’Oyoo, Secretary General of the National Liberal Party (NLP), said the coalition must resist exclusionary tactics. “A boardroom candidate remains a closed-circle candidate,” he noted, urging Kalonzo to convene all parties for an open discussion.

Dr Augustus Kyalo Muli, NLP Party Leader, echoed the call: “We request that you shelve that plan as indeed it exists and give room to all parties and participants in this critical process. A boardroom candidate remains a closed circle candidate, but we require a participatory process that births an all-inclusive candidate for the coalition.”

Saulo Busolo added that Azimio’s credibility hinges on openness, warning that a secretive retreat could alienate grassroots supporters and weaken the coalition ahead of the 2027 showdown.

As the debate intensifies, the coalition now faces a defining question: whether its next flagbearer will emerge from behind closed doors or through a process that reflects the will of its diverse membership.