Azimio to resume protests again Wednesday

The Azimio coalition has downsized its weekly protests with the Coalition’s leaders announcing a one-day demonstration on Wednesday next week.

Led by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, the Opposition leaders say the protests will be peaceful and will fulfill the legal requirement of notifying the Inspector General of police on Monday about the planned countrywide protests.

“Our peaceful countrywide continue next Wednesday. We are serving notice to all the OCSs across

the country for the Wednesday peaceful demonstrations”, said Kalonzo.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga, Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua and ODM deputy party leader Wycliff Oparanya were not present at the SKM center.

Kalonzo says the leaders were indisposed at the same time condemning the arrest of a section of Azimio leaders.

Reporting by John Kioria

More to follow….