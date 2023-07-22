Fertilizer prices to drop further, promises Ruto

President William Ruto says fertilizer prices will go down further to 2,500 in two week’s time.

Speaking Saturday afternoon during his tour of Vihiga and Kisii Counties, the President said the further price reduction is part of government interventions to lower the price of food in the country.

He asked Kenyans to shun violent protests and instead use their time in the farms to grow more food.

The President warned that nobody will be allowed to sabotage his economic recovery plan for the country regardless of their position in society.

The head of state at the same time urged Boda Boda riders and mama mbogas to join groups in order to benefit from the newly added hustler groups fund to grow their businesses.

He assured Kenyans of better living standards in the near future once he fully implements his economic agenda.

Reporting by Asha Khamis