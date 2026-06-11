Treasury allocates Ksh.45B to Sports in 2026/7 budget

As Kenya steps up preparations to co-host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations alongside Uganda and Tanzania, the government has allocated billions of shillings to sports infrastructure and tourism development in a move aimed at ensuring the country is ready for Africa’s biggest football showpiece.

In the 2026/27 budget, Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning John Mbadi allocated 45.6 billion shillings to the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports.

Of this, 25.2 billion shillings will go towards sports and social development, while 14.3 billion shillings has been set aside for the Tourism Fund to support job creation, community development and foreign exchange earnings.

The funding comes as preparations for AFCON 2027 gather pace, with the Raila Odinga International Stadium reported to be 91 percent complete.

Rehabilitation works are also ongoing at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, one of the key venues earmarked for the tournament.