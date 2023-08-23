Barasa lauds FKF for the coaching course initiative

Kenya Police head coach, Francis Baraza has applauded the Football Kenya Federation’s efforts to train coaches at all levels from all across the country.

During an interview held after completion of the CAF A refresher course, coach Baraza reflected on the changes that have been witnessed in football, “I am grateful to FKF President for his efforts towards ensuring coaches are properly trained, we are surprised on how football has evolved, football has become like a science there are things been taught now that we didn’t know initially but right now we are able to see the difference”

He continued by reflecting on the impact of refreshing the coaching knowledge to football in the country.

“If we pick what we’ve learned and take that information to the players I believe that our football will get back to level it was in before.” He continued.

FKF has made an intentional effort to ensure coaches are well equipped with the proper knowledge by ensuring that coaching courses are regularly offered this is in a bid to ensure the level of football in the country is elevated