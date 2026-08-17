FootballSports

Barcelona complete double  swoop, agree Rodri deal and sign Cancelo on a free transfer

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Barcelona have struck a deal to sign Manchester City captain Rodri, while also agreeing terms to bring João Cancelo back to the club on a free transfer, in a busy weekend of transfer activity for Hansi Flick’s side.

Manchester City have accepted Barcelona’s offer for Rodri, with the transfer package worth $65 million in guaranteed fees, plus further performance-related add-ons. The Spain international is set to sign a four-year contract running until 2030, ending a swift-moving transfer saga that saw Real Madrid initially in the running before Rodri made clear his preference to join Barcelona.

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The move caps a stellar summer for the 30-year-old, who was named Best Player at the World Cup after helping Spain lift the trophy. He is expected to travel to Barcelona in the coming days to complete a medical, with a presentation to fans possible ahead of Wednesday’s Joan Gamper Trophy fixture against Al Ahly.

Rodri’s arrival is expected to bolster the spine of Flick’s midfield as Barcelona look to build on back-to-back Spanish league titles and push further on the European stage.

Alongside the Rodri deal, Barcelona have also reached an agreement to sign full-back João Cancelo on a free transfer, marking a return to the club for the Portuguese defender, who previously spent time on loan at Camp Nou.

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Together, the two additions represent a significant strengthening of Barcelona’s squad ahead of the new season, as the club looks to add further depth and experience across midfield and defence.

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