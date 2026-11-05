Bayern Munich vs Ajax match in Nairobi tickets to cost from Ksh 2,500 says CS Mvurya

Tickets for the thrilling match between European giants Bayern Munich from Germany, and Ajax Amsterdam from the Netherlands will be sold from Ksh 2,500 starting Thursday 6 PM EAT.

The eagerly awaited game, scheduled for January 5th, will take place at the 60,000 seater Raila Odinga International Stadium,with the friendly match also set to mark the official opening of this iconic venue, which is set to host the 2027 PAMOJA AFCON matches.

While making the announcement on Thursday afternoon, Sports CS Salim Mvurya said that besides the epic football encounter, spectators will also be treated to a 12-hour fan festival, world-class entertainment

from leading international artists, and a series of exciting activities designed to celebrate sporting excellence, honour Kenyan sporting heroes, and showcase the very best of Kenya to the world.

“I am pleased to confirm that operational preparations are at an advanced stage to ensure that Kenya not only successfully hosts this historic football encounter but also delivers an extraordinary sporting and entertainment experience of a scale and quality rarely witnessed on the African continent. The experience will feature dedicated concierge services, a spectacular 12-hour fan festival, world-class entertainment featuring leading international artists, and a series of exciting activities designed to celebrate sporting excellence, honor our sporting heroes, and showcase the very best of Kenya to the world,” stated Mvurya.

According to the CS, tickets will only be sold online in phases via www.TalantaSportsCity.com, starting from as low as Ksh 2,500.

Other ticket prices includes Ksh 3,500,Ksh 5,000 and Ksh 20,000.

“The tickets will be released in phases across multiple seating categories, with prices starting from as low as Kshs 2,500, reflecting our commitment to making this exceptional sporting experience

accessible to as many Kenyans as possible. Supporters are encouraged to secure their tickets within the announced sales windows, as availability in sold-out categories cannot be guaranteed in subsequent phases. We further urge all supporters to purchase tickets exclusively through official channels and make payments only to verified accounts to avoid fraudulent transactions,” added the CS

CS Mvurya made it clear that the match’s funding comes entirely from private sector contributions, easing worries about the use of public funds for the event. He emphasized the government’s promise to deliver a top-tier and memorable AFCON next year, jointly with Tanzania and Uganda.

“Both FC Bayern Munich and AFC Ajax Amsterdam have made firm commitments, in writing, to field their best possible starting elevens for this historic encounter. We are therefore

preparing to welcome two of Europe’s most celebrated football clubs, bringing their elite football talent to Kenyan soil for an exceptional international sporting spectacle,” he concluded.

While Ajax has secured the UEFA Champions League trophy four times, Munich boasts a total of six victories in the competition.

The game will serve as a chance to evaluate the stadium’s functioning, security measures, transportation networks, hospitality offerings, crowd control, and other essential aspects.