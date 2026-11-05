Mathare United signs a three-year deal with Blue Triangle Cement

Kenyan Premier side Mathare United has signed a three-year partnership with Blue Triangle Cement until 2029.

The agreement was officially unveiled on Thursday and will see Blue Triangle Cement become an official partner of the men’s team currently competing in the Kenyan Premier League until 2029.

Under the partnership, the Blue Triangle Cement logo will be emblazoned on the right sleeve of the club’s jersey and on the left side of their playing shorts for all FKF Premier League and FKF Cup fixtures.

The club’s CEO, Jacton Obure, described the deal as a major step in securing the long-term future of the club.

“This is more than just a sponsorship; it is an investment in the future of Mathare United,” said Mr. Obure. “In a challenging environment for local clubs, securing a partner of the stature and heritage of Blue Triangle Cement gives us the foundation to plan, to grow, and to compete sustainably at the highest level. “We are grateful to Blue Triangle Cement for believing in our vision. When a proudly Kenyan brand chooses Mathare United, it validates our work to professionalize the club and shows that our local game has a future worth believing in,” Obure said.

Blue Triangle Cement’s Head of Commercial and Corporate Affairs, Mr. David Kilonzo, said:

“This is not just another sporting activity, nor is it only about brand visibility. This deal’s core essence is for the nurturing of talent, improving the quality on the pitch so that it can translate to fans in the stadiums.” Kilonzo stated

Mathare, who will be hosting Posta Rangers this weekend, lies 15th in the Kenyan Premier League table on 5 points, having won 1 match, drawn 2, and lost 2 in the 2026/2027 season.