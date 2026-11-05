Victims of rights abuses have until 14 November 2026 to file compensation claims

Victims of human rights violations, including those injured during demonstrations and public protests, who have not yet filed their claims have until 14 November 2026 to submit their applications to the Panel of Experts on Compensation.

The Panel, chaired by Professor Makau Mutua, urged affected individuals, their families, and beneficiaries to submit their claims before the deadline, cautioning that it would stop receiving new applications after the specified date.

“The Panel continues to receive claims through various official channels and is making progress in processing and compensating claims across different categories of harm. We remain committed to ensuring that no eligible individual is left behind,” stated Professor Mutua.

In an update on Phase VII of the compensation programme, the Panel disclosed that it had processed 157 verified claims, totalling KSh 96.95 million, covering various categories of harm suffered by civilians and uniformed officers.

The claims include cases of fatalities, aggravated injuries, severe injuries, moderate and minor injuries, as well as economic losses stemming from human rights violations, including those committed during demonstrations and public protests.

According to the breakdown, the Panel confirmed it verified and paid one fatality claim valued at Ksh 3 million. Claims under the severe injury category accounted for Ksh 47 million from 47 verified cases.

Moderate injuries accounted for 74 claims valued at Ksh 37 million, while 19 minor injury claims attracted payment of Ksh 950,000. The Panel also processed 11 economic loss claims worth Ksh 550,000.

Aggravated injuries also attracted compensation, with verified claims attracting payments of between KSh 1.5 million and KSh 2.5 million, depending on the category of harm.

Professor Mutua stated that the Panel would observe strict verification and authentication procedures to establish the eligibility of applicants.

“Every claim received shall undergo strict verification and authentication before a decision is reached, and notification to each claimant of the outcome shall be provided within a reasonable time,” he said.

He added that the Panel was engaging victims, their families, and beneficiaries directly to address concerns, clarify the status of applications, and provide updates on the compensation process.