By:St. George’s University,School of Medicine

Beyond Genotype Testing: How St. George’s University Is Linking Medical Education with Sickle Cell Care

Nearly 80% of babies born with sickle cell disease are in sub-Saharan Africa.

Awareness must connect people to early diagnosis, treatment, and practical support.

In many African communities, conversations about sickle cell disease begin with one question: “What’s your genotype?” Knowing whether you carry a haemoglobin variant helps people understand inherited risk, especially when planning a family.

The same inheritance reaches well beyond Africa. Through the history of the African diaspora, the sickle cell gene is now common across the Caribbean and the Americas.

In fact, the first description of the disease in Western medical literature, published by Dr James Herrick in 1910, was based on a Grenadian, Sir Walter Clement Noel, a young dental student studying in Chicago.

More than a century later, the lesson is the same wherever families live with the condition, but testing is only part of the response. Better outcomes also depend on early diagnosis, access to treatment and consistent care.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 7.74 million people were living with sickle cell disease worldwide in 2021, and about 515,000 babies were born with it that year.

Nearly 80% of those births occurred in sub-Saharan Africa. Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder affecting haemoglobin, the protein in red blood cells that carries oxygen.

It can cause anaemia, severe pain, infections, stroke and organ damage.

Timely, appropriate care can reduce these complications.

Haemoglobin results are commonly described as AA, AS or SS, although other variants, such as SC, can also cause sickle cell disease.

People with sickle cell trait (AS) do not have the disease but can pass the gene to their children.

When both parents carry the trait, each pregnancy has a one-in-four chance of producing a child with sickle cell disease.

Qualified health professionals can explain results and inherited risks, helping individuals and couples make informed decisions without stigma or pressure.

For health systems, awareness campaigns must be matched by accessible testing, early diagnosis, follow-up care and support for families.

Sickle cell disease is lifelong, but good care makes a difference. Depending on individual needs, it may include regular clinical reviews, vaccinations, pain management and medicines such as hydroxyurea, where a clinician recommends them.

Some patients need blood transfusions, and stem-cell transplantation may be an option for carefully selected patients after specialist assessment.

Safe blood supplies, essential medicines, trained health workers and affordable services remain critical.

Turning Medical Knowledge into Practical Resources

St. George’s University (SGU) is supporting advancements in sickle cell care in Grenada through an initiative led by Dr. Mary Maj, Professor and Deputy Chair of the Department of Biochemistry at SGU, together with the Sickle Cell Association of Grenada.

The Association has long been a driving force in advocating for individuals living with sickle cell disease and providing support to patients and their families.

Building on these efforts, Dr. Maj and the Association are collaborating with local healthcare stakeholders to develop a Sickle Cell Care Card that will provide healthcare professionals with rapid access to essential treatment guidance during a sickle cell crisis.

SGU students are further contributing by researching best-practice treatment guidelines and creating educational resources to support improved awareness and patient care.

The Care Card remains in development and is not an intervention currently operating across Africa.

The initiative illustrates how medical education, research, and local partnerships can help translate clinical knowledge into practical resources for healthcare teams.

Its broader lesson is that tools should respond to local needs and connect education with care people can access.

For African communities, progress means going beyond genotype awareness: understanding test results, seeking qualified guidance, identifying the condition early, and ensuring people living with sickle cell disease can access consistent, evidence-based care.

For health professionals and institutions, it means linking public awareness with screening, treatment, and support throughout the patient journey.

“A sickle cell crisis can escalate quickly, and timely treatment is essential,” says Dr. Mary Maj.

“Healthcare professionals in Grenada work tirelessly to care for patients with sickle cell disease, often in busy casualty departments and clinics where rapid access to information can make a real difference. The Sickle Cell Medical ID Care Card is designed to support these healthcare teams by providing key information, such as the patient’s diagnosis, treating physician, and initial management recommendations, in one readily accessible place. It can also ease the burden on families, who often arrive at the hospital anxious and overwhelmed during a pain crisis. Developed in partnership with the Sickle Cell Association of Grenada and local stakeholders, the card aims to facilitate communication, support timely clinical decision-making, and ultimately improve the care experience for patients and their families.”