OPINIONS

It is time for urgent regional action to address root causes of forced displacement in Burundi

Boniface Mwalii
By Boniface Mwalii
8 Min Read
Boniface Mwalii, a 2025 alumnus of the International Crisis Management programme at George Washington University

The continuing flight of Burundian citizens from their country, and their transformation, in the towns and cities of various Eas African countries into hawkers, day labourers, and long-term refugees is not a natural or voluntary migration in search of opportunity.

It is a displacement driven by conditions inside Burundi that the East African Community can no longer treat as a purely internal matter, given its direct consequences for the security, social cohesion, and economic burden of neighbouring states.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Today, some 253,000 Burundian refugees remain in exile across the Great Lakes region and beyond, and tens of thousands more move informally across East African borders each year, unable to return and unable to formalise their status where they land.

Behind this figure lies not one crisis but three, each of which falls squarely within the East African Community’s founding mandate to safeguard peace, security, and good governance among its Partner States.

Firstly, credible international and regional monitors continue to document a pattern of grave human rights violations inside Burundi.

The United Nations-mandated inquiry and independent experts have recorded enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests and prolonged detention without trial, torture, extrajudicial killings, and sexual violence, with state agents or their proxies implicated in a large share of these cases.

Kenya’s Human-Centred AI Government Service Delivery
Why Nelson Mandela Prize for Kenya’s Kennedy Odede
International Youth Day marked amid opportunity demands for young people
A Moment of Opportunity: Supercharging the Clean Energy Age

Burundi’s own National Independent Human Rights Commission has itself acknowledged persistent abductions and disappearances, even as it calls on the government to act.

Citizens who are perceived to be linked to the political opposition including refugees who attempt to return home report continued harassment by local officials and by the ruling party’s youth league, the Imbonerakure.

This repression sits alongside a state increasingly unable to meet the basic needs of its population.

Compulsory, coercively enforced financial contributions imposed on ordinary citizens and businesses since 2024, chronic shortages of fuel and foreign exchange, and the collapse of public services have driven households into destitution. It is this combination political terror and economic collapse together that pushes Burundians across borders not as migrants seeking a better life, but as people fleeing for their lives and livelihoods.

Many arrive in EAC Partner States with nothing, and survive only through informal trade and hawking, without protection, documentation, or a durable solution.

Secondly, the Arusha Agreement of 2000 remains the foundational compact that ended Burundi’s civil war and established the power-sharing architecture on which the country’s stability was built.

It was negotiated under regional guarantee, with East African and international facilitation, precisely because the East Africa region understood that Burundi’s internal peace was a regional public good.

Its steady erosion including the removal of constitutional term-limit safeguards, the marginalisation of the ethnic and political powersharing quotas Arusha guaranteed, and the closing of space for genuine multiparty competition, most visibly in the 2025 legislative, senatorial, and local elections in which the ruling party secured 96.5% of the vote amid the sidelining of opposition candidates represents a direct departure from the letter and spirit of an accord that East African governments helped to guarantee.

The EAC and its Partner States are not bystanders to Arusha. Several sitting and former Heads of State within this Community were signatories or guarantors to that Agreement. Its unravelling is therefore a matter of regional responsibility, not only Burundian domestic politics, and its restoration should be treated as a shared obligation rather than a matter left to Gitega alone.

Finally, beyond individual rights violations, credible reporting from Burundian civil society organisations, including Ligue Iteka and ACAT-Burundi, and from independent researchers, points to a resurgence of ethnic framing in Burundian public life, alongside the systematic exclusion of political dissent. Access to public office, security-sector positions, and economic opportunity is increasingly reported to track loyalty to the ruling party rather than the inclusive, ethnically balanced representation that Arusha was designed to guarantee.

Rhetoric associated with informal or paramilitary structures aligned with the ruling party has, on multiple occasions, taken on an ethnic as well as political character. Political dissent and ethnic identity are, in effect, converging as grounds for exclusion, intimidation, or worse and it is precisely this convergence that has historically preceded Burundi’s gravest crises.

Each of these three drivers, alone, would be cause for concern. Together, they explain why Burundians continue to leave in numbers that regional humanitarian and economic systemsare struggling to absorb: a strain made sharper by the near-simultaneous pressure torepatriate refugees from Tanzanian camps on a timeline that credible observers, includingUN experts, have warned may not meet the standard of safe, voluntary, and dignified return.

Burundians who cross into Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, Tanzania, and the DRC as informaltraders and hawkers are not seeking to displace host communities; they are surviving in theonly way available to people denied both safety and a functioning state at home.

In order to fully address this growing crisis, the East Africa Community Summit must now;

(i) Reconstitute a serious, time-bound EAC-facilitated dialogue on the restoration of Arusha’spower-sharing guarantees, drawing on the credibility of the Agreement’s original regionalguarantors

(ii) Call publicly and consistently for an end to enforced disappearances, arbitrary detention,and reprisals against returnees and perceived opponents, and support independent, credible investigation of reported cases

(iii) Ensure that any repatriation of Burundian refugees from Partner States is genuinelyvoluntary, safe, and dignified, with independent monitoring of conditions for returnees inside Burundi

(iv) Extend appropriate protection, documentation, and livelihood pathways to Burundian nationals already present informally in Partner States, pending a durable political resolution

(v) Mandate the EAC Secretariat, in coordination with the African Union and the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region, to report regularly to the Summit on progress against each of these commitments.

The East African Community was built on the conviction that the peace and dignity of one Partner State’s people is inseparable from the peace and stability of the whole region.

The steady exodus of Burundian citizens is not a distant humanitarian statistic; it is a daily, visible reminder that this founding conviction requires renewed and urgent attention from this Summit.

Burundi’s crisis must be placed, explicitly and without further delay, on the agenda of the Community’s highest decision-making organs.

 

Article by Boniface Mwalii, a 2025 alumnus of the International Crisis Management programme at George Washington University and a member of the International Relations Society ofKenya (IRSK).

 

Disclaimer! Views expressed in this article do not represent the position of Kenya Broadcasting Corporation. 

 

The key to addressing climate change disaster lies in prevention rather than relief
China-Russia relations: A prime example of a new form of international relations
China’s new UN initiative signals a different future for global order
Commentary regarding Ukrainian attack on college in Starobelsk
Harnessing the transformative power of music and arts to counter violent extremism
Share This Article
Previous Article ‘South Park’ changes name in dig at Trump
Next Article Nairobi joins list of climate resistant cities at number 10
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Teen mothers in Nyamira and Homa Bay unite to rebuild their dreams
County News Health
Irrigation, forest conservation key to sustainable food security, says PS Kimotho
Agriculture Local News
EACC arrests two Judiciary staff in separate bribery cases
County News NEWS
Ruto: Grammys ambition geared at setting up Nairobi as Africa’s creative hub
Music

You May also Like

OPINIONS

Why startups in emerging markets need mergers and acquisitions

OPINIONS

Conference raises awareness on dangers of counterfeits

Lilian Kimeto CEO KYEB
OPINIONS

Why information ethics is everyone’s responsibility now

OPINIONS

KCATS seeks to streamline students’ progression

Show More