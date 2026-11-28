The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be introduced by the Confederation (CAF) for all group stage matches of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League 2026/27 and Confederation Cup 2026/27.

This is the first time VAR will be used in the Group Stages of the CAF Interclub Competitions, having previously only been implemented in the Knockout Stages of the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

CAF has prioritised investment in football infrastructure, technology, refereeing development, and the professionalisation of its competitions.

This implementation has been made possible by the CAF VAR Academy program, which provided the technology and trained qualified Video Match Officials (VMO) in all six CAF Zonal Unions.

Dedicated VAR courses at the Zonal Union and continental level are building a larger pool of competent, experienced VMOs.

This pool of highly qualified officials strengthens decision consistency, building trust in African refereeing and African football.

CAF has steadily expanded the use of VAR across its major competitions, including the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, TotalEnergies CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations, and CAF Interclub Competitions.