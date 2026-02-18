CultureEntertainment

Bien attends NBA All-Star as NBA Africa expands cultural reach

By Nzula Nzyoka
Kenyan singer and songwriter Bien-Aimé Baraza was among African creatives present at the 75th edition of the NBA All-Star Game in Los Angeles as NBA Africa continues to grow its cultural footprint on the continent.

Bien attended the high-profile basketball showcase alongside another African celebrity, Somali-American basketball player and entrepreneur Jamad Fiin. The two were spotted in select pieces from the Old School x NBA Africa collection, a fashion collaboration first started in 2025, that blends global basketball culture with African fashion.

The appearance comes as NBA Africa continues to broaden its strategy beyond the development of the sport on the continent to include fashion, music and lifestyle partnerships.

In December, NBA Africa partnered with South African apparel brand Old School to launch the NBA African Original Lifestyle Collection, inspired by six NBA franchises.

“The collection reflects a deliberate effort to connect African craftsmanship with globally recognised basketball brands,” NBA Africa said at the time.

Bien’s attendance is a testament to Africa’s growing influence in the music sphere as well as its importance when it comes to global cultural integration that was once reserved for American entertainment figures.

While in California, Bien shared pictures of himself and President Kagame who also attended the event. Rwanda has, over the years, leveraged its partnership with the NBA to elevate its international profile. Through its “Visit Rwanda” sponsorship and by hosting the Basketball Africa League (BAL) in Kigali, Rwanda has positioned itself as a key destination for sports tourism and continental basketball development.

Several other celebrities were also in attendance at the event, including Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan Markle, The Obamas, Ludacris, GloRilla, Damson Idris, Kelly Rowland and more.

