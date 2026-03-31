Bitget expands access to tokenised US stocks, ETFs for Kenyan investors

Global cryptocurrency platform Bitget has expanded its trading ecosystem to include tokenised U.S. stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and precious metals, in a bid to widen access to global markets for Kenyan digital investors.

The rollout, implemented through a partnership with Ondo Finance, integrates traditional financial instruments with digital assets under a single trading environment.

Users can now trade equities, commodities and cryptocurrencies within one USDT-based account, eliminating the need to switch across multiple platforms.

The development positions Bitget to tap into Kenya’s growing base of retail investors seeking exposure to international markets such as U.S. technology stocks and gold.

The firm said the integration simplifies access by leveraging MPESA-powered peer-to-peer transactions, allowing users to acquire USDT and invest in tokenised assets without the procedural hurdles associated with conventional cross-border investing.

Among the assets now available are major U.S. technology stocks including Tesla, NVIDIA, Apple, Alphabet, Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, alongside index ETFs such as SPY, QQQ and IWM.

The offering also extends to commodities, with gold- and silver-linked assets included in the portfolio, enabling diversified investment within a single interface.

Bitget noted that the tokenised assets will be tradable 24/7, departing from the fixed hours of traditional stock exchanges.

The platform says this allows investors to respond to market-moving events in real time, including during weekends and off-market periods.

The expansion builds on a broader push into tokenised finance, with Ondo reporting the introduction of more than 100 tokenised assets since September 2025, followed by an additional 98 U.S. stocks and ETFs.

The firm claims it has captured up to 89 per cent of the tokenised stock trading market, positioning it as a leading provider globally.

Bitget chief executive Gracy Chen said the shift reflects changing investor expectations around accessibility and speed.

“Market movements are no longer bound by time, and users expect seamless access across crypto and traditional finance. This expansion brings global equities and commodities into our platform in a way that matches modern trading behavior,” she said.

Ondo Finance President Ian De Bode described the development as part of a broader transition toward integrated financial platforms.

“Bitget is becoming an ‘everything app’ for trading, combining tokenised equities, ETFs, and commodities alongside crypto in one powerful ecosystem,” he said.