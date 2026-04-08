Suspect to pay Ksh7.8M or be jailed for 20 years for drug smuggling

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison or a Ksh 7.8 million fine for smuggling narcotic drugs into the country.

Samuel Muchile Makoba was found guilty on multiple counts, including trafficking of narcotic drugs, conveying and possession of prohibited goods, and possession of unaccustomed items.

Trial Magistrate Hon. P. Karani, sitting at Vihiga Law Courts also ordered that the vehicle used in the operation be fortfeited to the State.

The accused was arrested on January 2, 2025 at Ebusikhale village in Luanda township, Vihiga County, after authorities recovered super match king size cigarettes worth Ksh2.2 million, assorted alcoholic brands worth Ksh442,154 in taxes, and 48.55 kilograms of cannabis sativa valued at Ksh1.46 million.

Other recent smuggling convictions

At Sotik Law Courts, Philemon Ngeno was fined Ksh50,000 or six months in jail after being caught with Shakers Vodka affixed with counterfeit excise stamps worth Ksh105,940 in taxes. Ngeno was charged alongside Erick Kiprono Koech, who was acquitted.

In Tana River County, Bashir Amhed Hassan and Jibril Hassan Karin each paid Ksh70,000 after pleading guilty to conveying uncustomed sugar using Toyota Probox cars, a violation of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004. The arrests occurred on February 12, 2026 at Lango la Simba along the Garsen-Lamu highway.

At Webuye Law Courts, Joseph Ekarant Emodo was convicted of smuggling 8,750 litres of ethanol valued at Ksh3.1 million in taxes.

Ekarant had concealed the ethanol using 617 cartons of Top Long Life Milk and faces further sentencing after failing to appear in court.

Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. V.J. Yator issued an arrest warrant and ordered forfeiture of the ethanol to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

KRA, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, has strengthened measures to detect, deter, and disrupt tax evasion.

Business persons and transporters have been urged to verify consignments and documentation to avoid arrests, prosecution, fines, and seizure of vehicles.