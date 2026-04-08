County News

Suspect to pay Ksh7.8M or be jailed for 20 years for drug smuggling

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison or a Ksh 7.8 million fine for smuggling narcotic drugs into the country.

Samuel Muchile Makoba was found guilty on multiple counts, including trafficking of narcotic drugs, conveying and possession of prohibited goods, and possession of unaccustomed items.

Trial Magistrate Hon. P. Karani, sitting at Vihiga Law Courts also ordered that the vehicle used in the operation be fortfeited to the State.

The accused was arrested on January 2, 2025 at Ebusikhale village in Luanda township, Vihiga County, after authorities recovered super match king size cigarettes worth Ksh2.2 million, assorted alcoholic brands worth Ksh442,154 in taxes, and 48.55 kilograms of cannabis sativa valued at Ksh1.46 million.

Other recent smuggling convictions

At Sotik Law Courts, Philemon Ngeno was fined Ksh50,000 or six months in jail after being caught with Shakers Vodka affixed with counterfeit excise stamps worth Ksh105,940 in taxes. Ngeno was charged alongside Erick Kiprono Koech, who was acquitted.

In Tana River County, Bashir Amhed Hassan and Jibril Hassan Karin each paid Ksh70,000 after pleading guilty to conveying uncustomed sugar using Toyota Probox cars, a violation of the East African Community Customs Management Act, 2004. The arrests occurred on February 12, 2026 at Lango la Simba along the Garsen-Lamu highway.

Police zero in on criminals posing as boda boda operators
Climate adaptation: How FLLoCA is turning around farmers’ fortunes in Machakos
One killed, six injured in bandit attack in Isiolo County
Governor Sakaja commences issuance of 2000 title deeds

At Webuye Law Courts, Joseph Ekarant Emodo was convicted of smuggling 8,750 litres of ethanol valued at Ksh3.1 million in taxes.

Ekarant had concealed the ethanol using 617 cartons of Top Long Life Milk and faces further sentencing after failing to appear in court.

Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. V.J. Yator issued an arrest warrant and ordered forfeiture of the ethanol to the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

KRA, in partnership with other law enforcement agencies, has strengthened measures to detect, deter, and disrupt tax evasion.

Business persons and transporters have been urged to verify consignments and documentation to avoid arrests, prosecution, fines, and seizure of vehicles.

Waata language New Testament Bible unveiled in Kilifi
President Ruto arrives in Addis Ababa ahead of 39th Ordinary Session of African Union Assembly
Conflict and instability make pregnancy more dangerous
CS Ruku launches ‘Huduma Smart Serikalini’ initiative in Mandera
Ex-convict lynched after killing his mother
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article ATPU, DCI recover Al-Shabaab combat uniforms in Eastleigh raid
Next Article Security, demonstration victims win as MPs raise budget by Ksh 393B
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Waiguru launches digital livestock registration, targets 80,000 cattle in vaccination drive
County News More
Security, demonstration victims win as MPs raise budget by Ksh 393B
Business Local Business
ATPU, DCI recover Al-Shabaab combat uniforms in Eastleigh raid
County News
Oil plunges after US-Iran ceasefire deal to reopen Strait of Hormuz
Business International Business

You May also Like

County NewsLocal News

Judiciary firm in mission to deliver justice to Kenyans, CJ Koome says

County News

Govt to launch Presidential Innovation Award (Youth Edition)

County News

KeNHA announces temporary closure of section of Mombasa Road

County NewsNEWS

CS Duale, Development partners meet to discuss programmes progress

Show More