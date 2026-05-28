FootballSports

Buoyant Junior Starlets out to  get job done against Uganda in return leg

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

The Kenya National Under 17 Women’s football team, the Junior Starlets, are beeming with confidence ahead of their high-stakes encounter against Uganda this Saturday at the Nyayo Stadium.

The team that triumphs on aggregate will advance to the final round to battle either Tanzania or South Africa.

Striker Emily Adhiambo has voiced strong optimism, predicting a decisive victory for the hosts in the return leg of the 2026 FIFA Under -17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The regional rivals head into the second-round decider on level terms after battling to a 1-1 draw at the FUFA Stadium in Kampala last week. In that first-leg fixture, Uganda struck first with an 11th-minute goal from Shadia Nabirye, but Adhiambo stepped up to net a crucial equalizer, leaving the aggregate score perfectly balanced.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

While Kenya targets a spot in the final qualification stage, Uganda’s Teen Cranes are fueled more by a desire for redemption.

The neighboring rivals  a shared  history in a previous qualification cycle, where Kenya ruthlessly knocked Uganda out  5-0 on aggregate .

2024 CHAN Chronicles: Team Profile: DR Congo
Nigeria stuns hosts Australia to move to the top of Group B
Nomination process for 2027 World Athletics Council elections opens
Malkia strikers set to face Egypt in Zone V qualifiers

The team that triumphs on aggregate will advance to the final round to battle either Tanzania or South Africa for a slot to the FIFA Under 17 World cup in Morocco later this year.

 

Junior Starlets Squad

Goalkeepers

Ng’ono Mishel, Wekhomba Martha, Vallary Achieng

Defenders

Namisi Pauline, Awuor Brenda, Boke faith, Atieno Sheila, Daisy Adongo, Mobutu Iddah, Grace Mumo

Midfielders

Bevarline Awuor, Bakari Mwanakombo, Beryl Awuor, Khatenje Fleviah, Grace Wangari, Akuku Noelina

 

Forwards

Achieng Brenda, Patience Waithira, Emilly Adhiambo, Wambui Tabitha, Atieno Ivy, Elizabeth Alizeba, Maloba Gaudencia

Austin Odhiambo and Lydia Akoth named FKF-PL players of the season
All systems go as the 35th Rhino Charge begins
CHAN 2024:Kenya dances to CHAN quarters without kicking a ball
Timberwolves dominate Lakers, Nuggets edge Clippers as NBA playoffs start
WRC Safari Rally: Ott Tanak takes overnight lead
Share This Article
Previous Article HSBC 7’s World Championship: Shujaa targets to finish the job in  Valladolid and Bordeux
Next Article Covid era gave Arteta space to revive Arsenal, says Kroenke
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya and France in partnership to hone future  tennis stars
Sports Tennis
Covid era gave Arteta space to revive Arsenal, says Kroenke
Football Sports
HSBC 7’s World Championship: Shujaa targets to finish the job in  Valladolid and Bordeux
Rugby Sports
Boost for Kenya’s rice production with Ksh130M seed factory
Business Local Business

You May also Like

AthleticsSports

Triumphant x-country team returns home after victorious outing in Tunisia

RugbySports

Kenya beats Zimbabwe to lift Barthes U20 rugby trophy

FootballSports

Gor Mahia crowned 2022/23 KPL Champions

Sports

All set ahead of the Bingwa Fest national finals in Kisumu

Show More