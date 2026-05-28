Buoyant Junior Starlets out to  get job done against Uganda in return leg

The Kenya National Under 17 Women’s football team, the Junior Starlets, are beeming with confidence ahead of their high-stakes encounter against Uganda this Saturday at the Nyayo Stadium.

The team that triumphs on aggregate will advance to the final round to battle either Tanzania or South Africa.

Striker Emily Adhiambo has voiced strong optimism, predicting a decisive victory for the hosts in the return leg of the 2026 FIFA Under -17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.

The regional rivals head into the second-round decider on level terms after battling to a 1-1 draw at the FUFA Stadium in Kampala last week. In that first-leg fixture, Uganda struck first with an 11th-minute goal from Shadia Nabirye, but Adhiambo stepped up to net a crucial equalizer, leaving the aggregate score perfectly balanced.

While Kenya targets a spot in the final qualification stage, Uganda’s Teen Cranes are fueled more by a desire for redemption.

The neighboring rivals a shared history in a previous qualification cycle, where Kenya ruthlessly knocked Uganda out 5-0 on aggregate .

The team that triumphs on aggregate will advance to the final round to battle either Tanzania or South Africa for a slot to the FIFA Under 17 World cup in Morocco later this year.

Junior Starlets Squad

Goalkeepers

Ng’ono Mishel, Wekhomba Martha, Vallary Achieng

Defenders

Namisi Pauline, Awuor Brenda, Boke faith, Atieno Sheila, Daisy Adongo, Mobutu Iddah, Grace Mumo

Midfielders

Bevarline Awuor, Bakari Mwanakombo, Beryl Awuor, Khatenje Fleviah, Grace Wangari, Akuku Noelina

Forwards

Achieng Brenda, Patience Waithira, Emilly Adhiambo, Wambui Tabitha, Atieno Ivy, Elizabeth Alizeba, Maloba Gaudencia