FootballSports

Covid era gave Arteta space to revive Arsenal, says Kroenke

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

 

Arsenal co-chair Josh Kroenke says behind-closed-doors football during the Covid-19 pandemic allowed manager Mikel Arteta “space” to help revive the “sleeping giant”.

The Kroenke Sports and Entertainment (KSE) group took full control of Arsenal in 2018 but it has not always been easy, with fan protests at how the club was being run taking place during their tenure.

The Kroenkes hired Arteta in 2019, giving the former Arsenal player his first senior managerial role after a period of uncertainty at the club.

- Advertisement -
KBC Huduma Partnership

It took time for that vision to take hold with two eighth-placed finishes, despite a 2020 FA Cup win, leading to some questioning whether Arteta was the right man for the job.

But now the Spaniard has transformed the club after six-and-a-half years in charge and has led the Gunners to their first Premier League title in 22 years.

Ghana’s black stars slump to defeat by blue sharks of Cape Verde
Malkia Strikers hope for good outing as  elite Challenge Cup beckons
Wanyonyi and Chebet crowned SOYA’s finest again!
KCB RFC savours national circuit championship victory

Relationship with Arteta and how they picked him

Giving a manager their first senior job in football is always a risk, but Kroenke says Arteta’s character made it clear that he was the right candidate to succeed Unai Emery in December 2019.

“Anybody that gets a chance to be around Mikel, you can buy into what he’s selling pretty easily,” Kroenke said.

“So I don’t want to give myself or my father [Stan Kroenke, founder and chairman of KSE and co-chair of Arsenal] any credit.

“I think Mikel and his staff and our players are the ones that earned those rights to have the patience in those moments by the amount of work and energy they were putting in behind the scenes.”

Arteta won the 2020 FA Cup but finished eighth in a league affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, which meant games were played behind closed doors.

“I don’t know if I would ever acknowledge it, or Mikel or anybody – there was something about Mikel having a little bit of what I would say ‘space’ during Covid when there weren’t fans around.” Kroenke said.

“There were some growing pains that went on during matches, different moments, and obviously we won the FA Cup, but to not have that extra pressure of fans being on top of you at different points in time when we were going through different growth phases was probably something I don’t think any of us would acknowledge in the moment.

“But, looking back I think we can say ‘maybe that was a little bit of a benefit’.”

 

Government committed to promoting Sports talents,Sports PS Tum says
Historic inaugural Kaptagat cycling challenge launched
Pyramids FC clinch maiden CAF Champions League trophy
Morocco 2024 CAN Futsal promises to be a grand event
All set for CAF awards in Marrakech as Salah,Osimhen and Hakimi battle for top gong
Share This Article
Previous Article Buoyant Junior Starlets out to  get job done against Uganda in return leg
Next Article Kenya and France in partnership to hone future  tennis stars
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Kenya and France in partnership to hone future  tennis stars
Sports Tennis
Buoyant Junior Starlets out to  get job done against Uganda in return leg
Football Sports
HSBC 7’s World Championship: Shujaa targets to finish the job in  Valladolid and Bordeux
Rugby Sports
Boost for Kenya’s rice production with Ksh130M seed factory
Business Local Business

You May also Like

FootballSports

Interesting facts ahead of EPL Matchday 8 and 10

RugbySports

Kenya Rugby Legends boosted ahead of friendly against Uganda

FootballSports

Harambee Stars drop two places in latest FIFA ranking

2024 CHANFootball

2024 CHAN:Atlas Lion trample on the Sable Antelopes to command Group A

Show More