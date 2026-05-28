HSBC 7’s World Championship: Shujaa targets to finish the job in  Valladolid and Bordeux

The Kenya National Sevens Rugby team, Shujaa will be gunning for nothing short of promotion when they start their quest in the remaining two legs of the HSBC Sevens World Championship Series in Valladolid and Bordeaux.

They will touch down in the Spanish City of Valladolid first starting Friday where they will take on Australia in Pool A at the Estadio Jose Zorilla before they face defending champions South Africa in a highly anticipated match.

On Saturday ,Shujaa will face Great Britain in their last Group match hoping to proceed to the knock-out phase.

The Kenyan team finished eighth in Hong Kong and will push hard to avoid finishing in the bottom four where teams will be relegated to the developmental HSBC Sevens two series .

The three tournament HSBC World Champioship will conclude in Bordeaux, France where Shujaa hopes to proceed in June in their determination to secure their core status for the next Sevens season.