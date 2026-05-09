International News

Zambia Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
2 Min Read

The Republic of Zambia reiterated its firm and steadfast stance in favor of the territorial integrity and Moroccanness of the Sahara.

It also welcomed the historic adoption on October 31, 2025, by the UN Security Council of Resolution 2797, which enshrines, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, the autonomy plan proposed by the Kingdom of Morocco as the only serious, credible, and lasting basis for reaching a political solution to the artificial dispute over the Sahara.

This stance was conveyed in a joint Communiqué issued in Rabat following talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia Mulambo Haimbe, currently on a working visit to Morocco.

Haimbe also expressed his country’s support for the United Nations’ efforts to reach a solution to this regional dispute, as well as for the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, deeming it the only credible, serious, and realistic solution for resolving this issue.

He further emphasized that this initiative provides a pragmatic and constructive basis for reaching a lasting and mutually acceptable political solution.

For his part, Bourita welcomed the positive development of ties between the two brotherly countries in recent years, facilitated in particular by the opening, in October 2020, of the Zambian Embassy in Rabat and its Consulate General in Laayoune.

President Ruto arrives in Addis Ababa ahead of 39th Ordinary Session of African Union Assembly
Breakthrough cancer drug doubles survival in trial
Guterres renews call for Israel-Iran ceasefire
ICC Court administers $53 Billion in new disputes as top business & legal experts in Africa assemble
Host Morocco to face Mali in AFCON U17 final
Hamas says ready to start Gaza ceasefire talks ‘immediately’
Kamala Harris slams Trump at first rally as he hits back
Six arrested over killing of South African footballer
10 dead in Austria school shooting
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Moroccan Sahara: Japan Welcomes Autonomy under Moroccan Sovereignty
Next Article Dr Aboubakar NACANABO Burkina Faso unveils five-year economic plan to boost sovereignty
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Dr Aboubakar NACANABO
Burkina Faso unveils five-year economic plan to boost sovereignty
International News
Moroccan Sahara: Japan Welcomes Autonomy under Moroccan Sovereignty
International News
FKFPL: Leopards return from break as Shabana and Ulinzi clash in Gusii
Football Sports
Silent Generals: HR Chiefs Rewriting Corporate Power
OPINIONS

You May also Like

International News

CIFTIS kicks off, China committed to opening door wider to world

International News

Russia advances development of cancer vaccines with early clinical use underway

International News

Under pressure from Western nations, Moscow claims Ukraine has deliberately avoided peaceful resolution to conflict

International NewsNEWS

Putin peace terms slammed at Ukraine summit

Show More