Zambia Reiterates Support for Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

The Republic of Zambia reiterated its firm and steadfast stance in favor of the territorial integrity and Moroccanness of the Sahara.

It also welcomed the historic adoption on October 31, 2025, by the UN Security Council of Resolution 2797, which enshrines, within the framework of Moroccan sovereignty, the autonomy plan proposed by the Kingdom of Morocco as the only serious, credible, and lasting basis for reaching a political solution to the artificial dispute over the Sahara.

This stance was conveyed in a joint Communiqué issued in Rabat following talks between Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation, and Moroccan Expatriates Nasser Bourita and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Zambia Mulambo Haimbe, currently on a working visit to Morocco.

Haimbe also expressed his country’s support for the United Nations’ efforts to reach a solution to this regional dispute, as well as for the autonomy plan presented by the Kingdom of Morocco, deeming it the only credible, serious, and realistic solution for resolving this issue.

He further emphasized that this initiative provides a pragmatic and constructive basis for reaching a lasting and mutually acceptable political solution.

For his part, Bourita welcomed the positive development of ties between the two brotherly countries in recent years, facilitated in particular by the opening, in October 2020, of the Zambian Embassy in Rabat and its Consulate General in Laayoune.