Nadia Mukami to celebrate a decade in music with concert

Award-winning Kenyan singer Nadia Mukami has announced an upcoming concert to celebrate her 10-year music career in August.

The “Ni Maombi” singer was speaking during a sit-down interview hosted by fellow musician and rapper Maandy. Mukami confirmed that preparations are underway for the show, dubbed “Nadia Mukami at 10”, with tickets expected to go on sale soon.

“Ten years of doing music is not a joke,” she said, reflecting on a journey that has seen her rise to become one of “East Africa’s most recognisable female artists”. “I got into the game when I was 20… and now I’m turning 30. It has been a dream come true for me.”

The singer hinted that the concert will be a major production, urging fans to turn up in large numbers. “Tickets will be live next week… I’m asking you, please buy a ticket. Spare that 1,000 or 2,000 and come,” she said. “We are going to do things… ngoja uone.”

Mukami also expressed gratitude to her fanbase, particularly her strong female following, crediting them for supporting her through the years.

“Thank you for holding me down all these years… I’m so lucky to have a very loyal fanbase.”

The upcoming concert is expected to celebrate not just her music catalogue, but also her evolution as an artist, entrepreneur and mother over the past decade.

Mukami has won several awards during her career, most notably the 2023 AFRIMMA Award for Best Female Artist in East Africa, as well as her Pulse Music Award wins in 2019 and nominations at the MAMAs and Trace Awards.