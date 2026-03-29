CAF to amend statutes and regulations to restore confidence in officiating

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) announced on Sunday that it is implementing changes and improvements to its statutes and Regulations that will strengthen the trust and confidence in the referees, VAR operators and the Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board.

According to CAF, the changes and improvements will also ensure that the incidents that took place at the Final Match of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations (“AFCON”) Morocco 2025 do not happen again.

The announcement was delivered on Sunday after the CAF EXCO meeting in Cairo chaired by President Patrice Motsepe.

“CAF will continue with the procedure and practice of appointing the best and most respected African judges and lawyers to the CAF Disciplinary Board and Appeal Board. These judges and lawyers are appointed by the CAF EXCO and the CAF Ordinary General Assembly from the names proposed and recommended by 54 CAF Member Associations and Zonal Unions. The independence and impartiality of the CAF Judicial Bodies are imperative,” read the statement.

Motsepe emphasised that CAF will not condone corruption or indiscipline.

“Our commitment to zero tolerance for corruption and improper behaviour has been recognised and rewarded by the numerous sponsors and partners that we have gained.”Motsepe said

The President was, however, sceptical of the recent appeals committee ruling which stripped Senegal of the 2025 AFCON trophy in favour of Morocco, saying that the matter is before CAS.

“CAF will consistently review and improve on these football and governance global best practices and strengthen the trust and global competitiveness of African football. The matters relating to the incidences that took place at the final match of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON Morocco 2025 are before CAS, and the primary focus of CAF currently is on the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup, the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League and the other CAF competitions.” He concluded.

Sunday’s CAF Exco meeting was the first since the March 17th Appeal board landmark ruling.