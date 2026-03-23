FootballSports

CAF Champions League semis line-up complete

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Moroccan club Berkane struck deep into stoppage time to seal a dramatic 1-0 victory over Al-Hilal from Sudan on Sunday and book their place in the semi-finals of the  CAF Champions League.

With the tie finely balanced at 1-1 from the first leg, the Moroccan side delivered a decisive blow in the 93rd minute through Mounir Chouiar to claim a 2-1 aggregate triumph, ending Al-Hilal’s campaign in heartbreaking fashion.

The result not only sends Berkane into the last four but also guarantees Morocco a place in the final, with FAR Rabat already through to the semi-finals on the same side of the draw.

In another match, Mamelodi Sundowns held their nerve under intense pressure in Bamako to secure a place in the  CAF Champions League semi-finals, despite suffering a 2-0 defeat to Stade Malien in the second leg on Sunday.

The South African side advanced 3-2 on aggregate after their commanding first-leg victory, withstanding a fierce challenge from the Malian side in a dramatic encounter.

Esperance from Tunisia will host Mamelodi in the 1st leg of the last four on the 10th of next month before a return leg a week later in South Africa.

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FAR Rabat will stage the 1st leg of the Moroccan derby semi-final on the same date, with Barkane playing host for the return leg on 17th April.

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