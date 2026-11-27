The Mombasa Chief Magistrate’s Court is set to deliver a ruling in the manslaughter case against doomsday cult leader Paul Nthenge Mackenzie and 94 co-accused persons, including his wife, Rhoda Mumbua Maweu.

The accused face 238 counts of manslaughter relating to deaths linked to forced fasting at Shakahola Forest between January 2021 and September 2023.

The ruling is scheduled to be delivered by Chief Magistrate Alex Ithuku today, Friday, November 27, 2026.

Meanwhile, former Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his co-convicts are scheduled to be sentenced over the 2018 murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno.

More to follow…..