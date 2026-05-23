Diamond League: Its another sub-10 for Omanyala in Xiamen

Africa’s 100M record holder Ferdinand Omanyala stormed to victory in the men’s 100m at the Xiamen diamond league clocking his seasons best of 9.94 seconds.

Fresh from a second place finish at the shangai DL, Omanyala redeemed himself to beat close rivals South africa’s Leotola gift and USA’s Bromell Trayvon who came in senond and third respectively in 10.00 seconds and 10.03 seconds respectively.

Omanyala earned his first ever diamond league 100m win since 2023 in style by being the only contender to run under 10 seconds.

World champion Faith Cherotich clocked 8 minutes 52.23 seconds to finish third in the women’s steeplechase race won by Uganda’s Peruth chemutai who timed a new meet record and a world lead of 8 minutes 51.06 seconds.

Kenyan born Bahrain runner Wilfred Yavi was placed third.

Kenya’s Dorcus Ewoi settled for fourth place in the 1500m women race won by Asutralian Caldwell Abbey who clocked 3 minutes 57.26 seconds as Ethiopia’s Haylom Hirke and Emily Mckay of USA wound up in second and third positions respectively.