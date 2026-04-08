Motsepe visits Senegal today in a bid to ease AFCON 2025 tension

The Confederation of African Football President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, is to visit Senegal today and meet the Senegalese Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and the Senegalese Football Federation President, Abdoulaye Fall.

He will engage in discussions with Senegal’s Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and Abdoulaye Fall, the leader of the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football.

The visit is reportedly intended to defuse tensions, renew communication, and avert any further developments that could negatively impact the cohesion and standing of African football.

Insiders reveal that CAF is committed to finding a fair resolution that upholds legal standards while addressing the mounting concerns of fans and officials.

Motsepe’s involvement signifies the critical nature of the situation and the immediate requirement for top-level intervention.

This marks Motsepe’s inaugural official visit to Senegal following the CAF appeals committee’s decision to revoke the 2025 AFCON trophy from the Senegalese team, subsequently awarding it to Morocco.