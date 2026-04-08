FootballSports

Motsepe visits Senegal today in a bid to ease AFCON 2025 tension

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The Confederation of African Football President, Dr Patrice Motsepe, is to visit Senegal today and meet the Senegalese Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and the Senegalese Football Federation President, Abdoulaye Fall.

He will engage in discussions with Senegal’s Head of State, Bassirou Diomaye Faye, and  Abdoulaye Fall, the leader of the Fédération Sénégalaise de Football.

The visit is reportedly intended to defuse tensions, renew communication, and avert any further developments that could negatively impact the cohesion and standing of African football.

Insiders reveal that CAF is committed to finding a fair resolution that upholds legal standards while addressing the mounting concerns of fans and officials.

Motsepe’s involvement signifies the critical nature of the situation and the immediate requirement for top-level intervention.

This marks Motsepe’s inaugural official visit to Senegal following the CAF appeals committee’s decision to revoke the 2025 AFCON trophy from the Senegalese team, subsequently awarding it to Morocco.

Chebet completes double as Kipyegon takes silver in 5000m final in Tokyo
Kenya Volleyball Federation 2025 semi-finals playoffs at the Coast
MP urges government to prioritise support for Kenyan athletes
80 players set to battle for NCBA Golf series title at Mt.Kipipiri Golf Club
Gor Mahia whipped in Juba as Police are held at home in CAF competitions
Parliamentary committee urges LOC to prioritize CHAN crowd management
CAF increases prize money for inter-club competitions
Friendship Games to become competitor to Olympics
Sublime Elfyn Inches Closer To Maiden Safari Title As Crews Endure Muddy Day 3
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Western Sahara dispute: Netherlands backs Moroccan autonomy plan
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Western Sahara dispute: Netherlands backs Moroccan autonomy plan
Africa International News
Waiguru launches digital livestock registration, targets 80,000 cattle in vaccination drive
County News More
Security, demonstration victims win as MPs raise budget by Ksh 393B
Business Local Business
Tuju released on Ksh100,000 personal bond over false abduction claim
Local News

You May also Like

FootballSports

Mixed bag for Kenya on day of high drama in China

FootballSports

Superb Saka strike helps Arsenal  edge out Forest

GolfSports

Golf Park Open attracts 78

FootballSports

CS Mvurya hands over Kasarani Stadium to CHAN LOC after its completion

Show More