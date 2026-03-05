FootballSportsWAFCON 2026

CAF to make major announcement today on WAFCON 2026 tournament

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

The Confederation of African Football is set to make a major announcement today regarding the status of WAFCON 2026.

The Women’s African Cup of Nations, which is slated to begin in Morocco in less than two weeks, is currently surrounded by uncertainty about whether it will proceed there or be relocated to a different host country.

This situation is further complicated by travel restrictions on key international flights due to ongoing tensions involving the USA, Israel, and Iran, potentially leading to a postponement of the tournament.

Speculations are rife that WAFCON, which also serves as a qualifying event for the FIFA 2027 Women’s World Cup, could be pushed forward to August this year.

All the 16 qualified  teams  are already in the final stages of preparation for the  tournament iniatially penciled for March 17th and 3rd April.

Stray Lions,Kanbis A,Swamis,Ruaraka win as Ruaraka,Obuya prevail in Division One
Guardiola deal good news for Premier League – Slot
All set for Dala 7s as KBL offers KES 2 million sponsorship boost ahead of tourney
CAF increases AFCON Prize money
Kenya out to reclaim continental title as Africa Championship begins in Kinshasa
