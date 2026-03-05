CAF to make major announcement today on WAFCON 2026 tournament

The Confederation of African Football is set to make a major announcement today regarding the status of WAFCON 2026.

The Women’s African Cup of Nations, which is slated to begin in Morocco in less than two weeks, is currently surrounded by uncertainty about whether it will proceed there or be relocated to a different host country.

This situation is further complicated by travel restrictions on key international flights due to ongoing tensions involving the USA, Israel, and Iran, potentially leading to a postponement of the tournament.

Speculations are rife that WAFCON, which also serves as a qualifying event for the FIFA 2027 Women’s World Cup, could be pushed forward to August this year.

All the 16 qualified teams are already in the final stages of preparation for the tournament iniatially penciled for March 17th and 3rd April.