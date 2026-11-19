CAF together with Hosts Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda has unveilled the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027 “Shield Inspired” logo.

The new Logo, the anchor of the Brand Identity of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON PAMOJA 2027, went live in all three Host Nations; Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda at 13h00 local time today, 19 November 2026.

With just 212 days until the kick-off of Africa’s biggest sporting event on 19 June 2027, the Official Logo marks a major milestone for the hosts, bringing the identity of their historic TotalEnergies CAF AFCON to life.

At the heart of the new identity is the message: Honouring Our Past, Celebrating Our Culture and Symbolising the Africa of Tomorrow.

Celebration of Three Countries with Rich History The Logo draws inspiration from the traditional East African shield, a timeless symbol of identity, protection, pride and belonging that has been part of the region’s heritage for generations.

The shield is a particularly powerful symbol of unity as it features in the national coats of arms of all three Host Nations, reflecting the shared history and traditions that connect the people of Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

At the centre of the shield stands the silhouette of the prestigious TotalEnergies CAF AFCON trophy, crowned by the outline of the African continent and carrying the CAF name.

The trophy represents the ultimate prize in African Football, while its position at the heart of the shield reinforces the tournament’s role in bringing together the continent’s cultures, identities and ambitions.

The design also celebrates East Africa’s extraordinary artistic heritage through colourful beadwork and geometric patterns inspired by traditional craftsmanship, textiles and weaving.

The colours of the three host nations come together in the Official Logo, with red and black at the top of the shield, green and yellow on either side of the trophy, and blue at its base. 3 Nations, One Vision Each colour and pattern reflects the identity of the host nations, ensuring that Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda are represented in a single, unified emblem.

The new visual identity extends beyond the central Official Logo, with a family of 12 shield patterns reflecting the individual character of the three Countries.

Kenya’s identity draws on bold horizontal bands that express strength, heritage and belonging.

Tanzania’s design incorporates diagonal lines inspired by its national flag, reflecting movement, land and water.

Uganda’s identity uses warm, layered colours and the iconic crested crane to celebrate the country’s pride, culture and spirit.

The name PAMOJA, meaning “Together” in Swahili, a language shared across the three host nations, captures the spirit of the tournament and the historic partnership between Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda.

Kenya,Tanzania and Uganda will co-host the 36th AFCON between 19th June and July 17th 2027 which will bring together 24 teams.