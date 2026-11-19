The National Heroes Council has underscored the importance of promoting nationalism by identifying and honouring emerging heroes and heroines.

Speaking during the celebration of 40 years of service of retired Captain Armstrong Malemo in the aviation industry, NHC Chief Executive Officer Charles Wambia said recognizing achievers through national celebrations at the same time acts as a platform to the young generation to learn and strive to leave a mark in their lifetime.

On Tuesday, family, friends, and top officials of the National Heroes Council assembled at the Toll Station Catholic Church in Nabisawa, Kiminini constituency, Tana Nzoia County, for a prayer service and thanksgiving to celebrate four 40 years of service of retired Captain Armstrong Malemo in the aviation industry.

Captain Malemo was the first pilot in Africa to fly an Airbus A310 -300. He also participated in a peacekeeping mission during Namibia’s independence.

During the event, Wambia, said the council will continue promoting nationalism by identifying and supporting national achievers.

Captain Malemo was among individuals recognized by the government during the 2023 Mashujaa Day held in Kericho County.