Morocco has launched the “Moroccan Offer,” an initiative designed to establish a sovereign, competitive, and globally focused defense industry.

This initiative aims to stimulate growth, innovation, and value creation within the defense and security sectors.

On Wednesday, King Mohammed VI, alongside His Royal Highness Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, led a working session at the Royal Palace in Rabat to unveil the “Moroccan Offer” and outline the roadmap for advancing the national defense and security industry.

By leveraging its successes in aerospace, automotive, and electronics, Morocco aspires to join the ranks of countries that manufacture defense and security equipment and solutions.

A presentation to the Sovereign was delivered by Lieutenant General Mohammed Berrid, who serves as the Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces and Commander of the Southern Zone, alongside Mr. Ali Seddiki, the Director General of the Moroccan Agency for Investment and Export Development.

The roadmap aims to create approximately 50,000 direct and indirect jobs by 2035, fulfill around 40% of the Royal Armed Forces and security bodies’ needs, and achieve over 65% of revenue from exports.

This ambition sends a strong message to the continent: an African nation is establishing a comprehensive defense industrial and technological base capable of designing, producing, maintaining, and exporting.

It serves as tangible evidence that Africa can develop high-value technology domestically rather than relying on imports.

At the conclusion of the session, His Majesty the King issued directives for the prompt and efficient execution of the roadmap, beginning with the governance structures and the financial plan.

The Hassan II Fund for Economic and Social Development will allocate 4 billion dirhams, which is equivalent to USD 401.8 million towards the initiative.