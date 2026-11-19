Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to host the 2027 leg of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Division Two series in Nairobi.

The PS said this today when he hosted a high-level World Rugby delegation led by Mark Honeybunn, Head of Event and Planning Delivery for Sevens, for discussions on Kenya’s readiness to host HSBC SVNS 2 in January 2027.

“The government is committed to delivering a world-class tournament, including leveraging our growing sports infrastructure, institutional capacity, and national preparations to ensure a successful event,” stated the PS

The 2027 HSBC SVNS 2 series will open with the Kenyan leg between 23rd and 24th January at the Raila Odinga international stadium.

It will be followed by the 2nd leg in Montevideo-Uruguay on the 20th and 21st of February before culminating with the final series in São Paulo, Brazil, from the 27th to the 28th of February.

“Hosting a tournament of this stature is a significant statement of Kenya’s growing standing in international sports. It reflects the confidence placed in our country to stage high-profile global competitions while opening up opportunities for tourism, investment, job creation, sports development, and international visibility.” PS added

“It is also an opportunity to showcase Kenya’s hospitality, organizational capacity, and sporting ambition to the world.” PS Mwangi continued.



PS Mwangi recognized the vital role and privileges that come alongside staging international sports events.

“We have the passion, the facilities, and the ambition to position Kenya as a leading hub for international sporting events. As a government, we remain committed to strengthening sports infrastructure, nurturing talent, supporting athletes, and unlocking the economic potential of sports,” noted PS Mwangi

The meeting was also attended by senior officials, including Director General Sports Kenya Timothy Kilimo, Secretary of Administration Josephine Ouko, Director of Sports Bernard Ouma, and Kenya Rugby Union top officials led by President Harriet Akech.

Kenya’s Shujaa will participate in the SVNS 2 series next year as it seeks to earn promotion to the core sevens series after falling in the last hurdle in this year’s qualification.