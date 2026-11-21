Kenyan music heavyweights Calvo Mistari and Naiboi return with “Eye To Eye”, a new single featuring rapper Zerro Sufuri, released under their publishing imprint, Room 308.

Produced by Fredrick “Dillie” Wangombe, the track blends Afro-pop influences, with Eric Musyoka handling mixing and mastering.

The release follows a string of singles from the duo, including “Rudisha”, “All My Dreams”, “Zama”, “The Prize” and “Baddest”, “Nataka Nikujue” and “Give Me Your Love”, each release offering a glimpse into their forthcoming joint album, 308.

“Eye To Eye” is an upbeat Afro-pop track that tells the story of two people enjoying each other’s company and looking forward to a night out, with no worries or expectations.

Blending Afro-pop with elements of R&B and Afro-soul, the track features bass guitar by Sedar Malaki and horns by Ritchie Sax Alai, giving it a lively, melodic sound that sets the mood for a good time.

Speaking on the release, Calvo Mistari shares: “Kenya to the world! I think this song will transcend language barriers; the vibe is just beautifully inviting.”

The track was born out of a studio session featuring Calvo Mistari, Naiboi, producer Fredrick “Dillie” Wangombe, Zerro Sufuri, Bobby Mapesa, Sydney 125, Magaa and Amileena.

Adding his thoughts about the track, Naiboi added: “This song signals growth of our sound and where we want to take Kenyan music.”

As Dillie worked on the beat, the team began building the song, with Dillie and Zerro Sufuri writing the chorus before moving on to the post-chorus and verses.

Zerro liked what he heard and decided to jump on the track. Bobby Mapesa was also in the studio recording his verse for “Rudisha”, while Magaa contributed backing vocals to the chorus. Amileena and Sydney 125 later joined a separate session to work on additional backing vocals, adding their voices to the final recording.

For Zerro Sufuri, being part of the collaboration was an exciting experience and an opportunity to work alongside two established names in the Kenyan music scene.

“Doba Kali Sana, Video Mbaya! Such a good project to be part of. Nashukuru Ma OG kuniweka kwa hii project.”

“Eye To Eye” continues the creative journey of Room 308, the collaborative project by Calvo Mistari and Naiboi.

First joining forces on their 2021 hit “Situation”, the duo have continued to explore their shared musical vision through a series of releases and collaborations.

As rappers, producers, songwriters and performers, both artists have played an influential role in shaping Kenya’s urban music scene.