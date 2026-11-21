The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured convictions and sentences against four individuals found guilty of the murder of Richard Chumba and Patrick Komen following a deadly land dispute in Baringo County.

The four were convicted of two counts of murder, contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code, Cap. 63, Laws of Kenya.

In delivering the sentences, Hon. Lady Justice Mumbua T. Matheka of the High Court in Kabarnet sentenced Ezekiel Kipkoech Cherutich to 35 years in prison, Elijah Kipchirchir Lagat to 30 years, and Alex Kipkorir Koech to 25 years for their roles in the murders.

The fourth accused, Shadrack Kibet Koech, who was a minor at the time of the offence, was sentenced to three years in a juvenile detention facility, followed by two years of probation.

The court heard that the incident occurred on 15 April 2024 at Emom Location, Baringo Central Sub-County, Baringo County, when the accused persons were clearing their portion of the disputed land while the victims’ family was planting on theirs.

The accused persons allegedly ordered the victims’ family to vacate the land, triggering a confrontation. During the altercation, Shadrack Kibet threw a stone at Patrick Komen, knocking him to the ground. His co-accused then attacked Komen with a panga.

When Richard Chumba intervened and questioned why the accused were attacking his son, they turned on him and assaulted him as well.

Patrick Komen succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while Richard Chumba died as he was being rushed to hospital for medical attention.

During the trial, all four accused persons denied the charges, prompting the prosecution to present evidence to prove the charges beyond reasonable doubt.

The prosecution called 10 witnesses whose testimonies established the circumstances surrounding the murders and linked the accused persons to the offences.

One of the witnesses told the court that the two families had been embroiled in a longstanding land dispute that had previously been resolved. However, the accused persons were allegedly dissatisfied with the resolution and had issued several threats to the victims’ family before the fatal attack.

The prosecution also presented a medical officer who produced postmortem examination reports for both victims. The reports established that the cause of death in both cases was excessive bleeding resulting from multiple cut wounds to the neck, chest and back.

In her judgment, Hon. Lady Justice Mumbua T. Matheka found that the nature and severity of the injuries inflicted on the victims demonstrated malice aforethought, thereby establishing the element of murder.

In its sentencing submissions, the prosecution emphasised the gravity of the offences, noting that the deceased were breadwinners whose deaths had plunged their families into significant hardship.

The prosecution urged the court to impose stiff sentences that reflected the seriousness of the offences and the loss suffered by the victims’ families.

In determining the sentence for Shadrack Kibet, the court considered his age at the time of the offence but noted that he had actively participated in the attack by throwing the stone that knocked Patrick Komen to the ground before the other accused persons attacked him with a panga.

Consequently, the court sentenced him to three years in a juvenile detention facility, followed by two years of probation.

The prosecution was led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Claire Kosgei and Prosecution Counsel Sidney Koech.