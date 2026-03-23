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Kasiva Mutua to perform at Afrika Tage concert

Nzula Nzyoka
By Nzula Nzyoka
2 Min Read

Celebrated percussionist Kasiva Mutua is set to perform at this year’s Afrika Tage concert in Vienna. The event scheduled from August 14 to 24 will take place at Danube Island.

According to the organisers, the event is meant to celebrate African culture in a “colourful and diverse festival full of music, culture, cuisine, art, a world bazaar and inspiring encounters from all over Africa”.

Announcing the news, the festival praised Kasiva for her “powerful stage presence and boundless energy”.

“Her percussive storytelling fuses traditional African rhythms, voice and guitar with modern genres, creating a sonic experience that is both rooted in tradition but still forward-thinking,” the statement read. “Known for her powerful stage presence, boundless energy, and joy, Kasiva draws audiences into an immersive experience, inviting them not just to listen, but to reconnect with themselves.”

The announcement comes a year after the release of her debut album, ‘Desturi’, and its Kamba single “Ndikweteela”, all expected to be part of her performance in August.

“Desturi is like a birthing ceremony for me, where I finally share my heart’s deepest conversations, all while honouring the rhythm that has always guided me,” Kasiva said of the album at the time of release. “Desturi is where my silent conversations, curiosity, and unspoken thoughts come alive. It’s a pathway of looking at our traditions and hence our identities; choosing what serves us, and giving ourselves permission to simply become.”

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