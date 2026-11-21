Principal Secretary for Culture, the Arts and Heritage, Ummi Bashir, showed off her dance moves by joining a traditional Somali dance during a cultural exhibition at Wagberi Primary School in Wajir County on Saturday, November 21.

The PS joined local performers during the exhibition, where traditional dances and cultural displays showcased the Somali community’s customs and heritage.

Wagberi Primary School previously hosted the 2026 Madaraka Day celebrations, placing Wajir at the centre of national attention during the June 1 festivities.

The exhibition is part of broader efforts by the State Department for Culture to preserve and promote the country’s cultural diversity, while positioning cultural heritage as an attraction for tourism.

Through festivals, exhibitions and traditional performances, the government is seeking to create greater visibility for Kenya’s different communities while highlighting the economic opportunities that can emerge from cultural tourism.

“Preserving the history entrusted to our Ministry means ensuring that Kenyans experience their heritage in places that inspire knowledge, belonging and pride,” Bashir previously said.

Bashir’s visit to Wajir follows her participation in the Maa Cultural Festival closing ceremony in Narok County last week alongside President William Ruto, as she continues to engage with cultural communities across the country.

Earlier this week, PS Bashir was also involved in the phased transfer of Uhuru Gardens National Monument from the Ministry of Defence to the Department for Culture, the Arts & Heritage under the Ministry of Gender, Culture and Children Services, with the National Museums of Kenya set to assume custodianship of the heritage site.

“Following Cabinet’s resolution to vest the site in the National Museums of Kenya, our preparations focus on its stewardship, exhibition development and the learning experience it will offer visitors,” PS Bashir said of the transition. “The original Turkana Boy will be a principal attraction, as directed by His Excellency the President on 22 July 2026, giving visitors an extraordinary opportunity to explore Kenya’s place in the history of humanity.”