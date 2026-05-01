Camel herders to be registered in Kitui to track movement, tame insecurity

Leaders drawn from Kitui and Garissa have proposed tightened measures to curb perennial border conflicts between farmers and camel herders, which have left hundreds dead over the years.

The latest incident involves the killing of a 14-year-old boy earlier this week by suspected camel herders in Ukasi, which led to violent demonstrations with locals blocking transport along the Mwingi – Garissa road for three days.

There was also the killing of 7 people in Kwa Kamari village in Tseikuru by armed bandits.

The continued attacks prompted joint security meetings with security agencies and local leaders to address the matter and prevent further loss of life.

Among the proposals made is to have a register of all camel owners and herders in Kitui County which will be kept by the Chiefs and assistant chiefs and forwarded to sub county and county security committees for monitoring.

The chiefs will be required to track the movement of the herders, which will make it easier for security agencies to track them down and make swift arrests in case of security incidents like the ones witnessed in the last few days.

Speaking during the meeting, Kitui governor Dr. Julius Malombe called on the warring communities not to allow themselves to be divided by a few criminals who were perpetrating inhumane killings in the area.

“We will put strategies in place to know who has camels in this county. Let us also be truthful, there are some people in this county who have leased their land to the camel herders to graze their livestock, that’s the truth,” said Malombe.

“We want to know the real owners of the camels, those who have leased their land to the herders, and the employees who are on the ground herding. We want to have all the details of the camel herders including their phone and identity numbers so that when something happens, we know where the suspects are,” he added.

Garissa governor Nathif Jama on his part criticised security agencies for slackness, accusing them of not making any arrests for perpetrators of violence and killings days later.

Jama regretted that it was two weeks since the killing of a 24-year-old taxi driver in Garissa, and close to a week after killing of people in Tseikuru and Ukasi, yet the police had not made a single arrest.

“If there are criminals who are killing our people, why have they not been arrested?. Why are our security systems slacking behind in making arrests of these people? There is no need for something like this to happen, and then we complain as a national government,” Jama said.

“We need to take swift action if something like this happens. Security agencies in this country must do their work well. If the suspects had been arrested and charged, these demonstrations would not have happened,” he added.

The meeting also brought together county commissioners Mohamed Mwabudzo (Garissa) and Erustus Mbui (Kitui) and their security committees.

Public service transport is expected to return to normalcy from today, following the meeting in Nguni.