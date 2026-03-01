Mandera residents oppose proposed airport project

Residents of Mandera County have voiced strong opposition to a proposed airport project in Karo Mandera East, saying they were not consulted before plans were announced.

The project was earlier announced during a visit to the region by President William Ruto, who pledged to support infrastructure development in the county. However, local elders and community leaders now say they do not support the proposed site.

Speaking during a community meeting, residents argued that the land identified for the airport is communal and supports their livelihoods through livestock grazing and small-scale farming. They say losing the land would negatively affect pastoralist families who depend on it for survival.

The communities further claimed there was no proper public participation before the project was proposed, adding that the Constitution requires consultation and consent when dealing with community land.

Community leaders insist that the land supports livestock grazing, small-scale farming, access to River Daua, salt licks, quarry activities, and contains cultural and burial sites.

“We are not against development,” one elder said. “But any project must follow the law and involve the people whose land is affected.”

The residents are now calling on the national and county governments to suspend the airport plans until proper consultations are conducted and legal procedures followed.