County NewsNEWS

Mandera residents oppose proposed airport project

Local elders and community leaders now say they do not support the proposed site.

Adesh Macan
By Adesh Macan
2 Min Read

Residents of Mandera County have voiced strong opposition to a proposed airport project in Karo Mandera East, saying they were not consulted before plans were announced.

The project was earlier announced during a visit to the region by President William Ruto, who pledged to support infrastructure development in the county. However, local elders and community leaders now say they do not support the proposed site.

Speaking during a community meeting, residents argued that the land identified for the airport is communal and supports their livelihoods through livestock grazing and small-scale farming. They say losing the land would negatively affect pastoralist families who depend on it for survival.

The communities further claimed there was no proper public participation before the project was proposed, adding that the Constitution requires consultation and consent when dealing with community land.

Community leaders insist that the land supports livestock grazing, small-scale farming, access to River Daua, salt licks, quarry activities, and contains cultural and burial sites.

“We are not against development,” one elder said. “But any project must follow the law and involve the people whose land is affected.”

Europe seems to be revising its history of the Second World War
Inside Vihiga’s Affordable Housing units at 88pc completion
State House entertainment chief named to regional arts journalism advisory board
Aiding suicide: DJ Brownskin to be arraigned in court

The residents are now calling on the national and county governments to suspend the airport plans until proper consultations are conducted and legal procedures followed.

New digitalent Cohort VIII to help upscale country’s digital economy
Tea factories in Murang’a increase price of green leaf
Remaining debris from destroyed Titan sub found on Atlantic seabed
Six Murang’a MCAs record statements over Assembly fracas
Six plead not guilty in Albert Ojwang murder case
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Drug trafficking suspect arrested in Nairobi’s South B estate
Next Article People attend a protest against US -Israeli attacks on Iran, in Tehran (Xinhua) Explainer: What to know about latest US – Israeli strike on Iran?
- Advertisement -
Latest News
X-Raying Public Spending: Kenya’s eGP and the Power of Data Revolution
OPINIONS
People attend a protest against US -Israeli attacks on Iran, in Tehran (Xinhua)
Explainer: What to know about latest US – Israeli strike on Iran?
International News
Drug trafficking suspect arrested in Nairobi’s South B estate
County News NEWS
Rains to continue for two weeks
Local News NEWS

You May also Like

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti
County News

Governor Ndeti puts Cooperative Societies, rogue officials on notice

Local News

We must win war against drug abuse, CS Duale says

Local NewsNEWS

Patients turn to private hospitals as doctors’ strike enters day six

International News

Spain dismantles two Hashish trafficking networks with Morocco’s collaboration

Show More