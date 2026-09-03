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Cane farmers back Kagwe’s sugar board election postponement

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
1 Min Read
Highlighting the human impact of this shift, CS Kagwe emphasized, "The jobs to be created will be real jobs with dignity. The food security we achieve will mean that no Kenyan goes to bed hungry."

Cane farmers from western Kenya have welcomed the decision by Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe to postpone the sugar board directors’ elections that was slated 5th September until further notice, citing pending court cases.

Speaking outside the Busia law courts, the farmers, led by Monica Mong’ala, Geoffrey Etiang’ and Hamis Mumia, said the court petitions are crucial in determining the eligibility of candidates seeking to vie for director positions.

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The farmers claimed that some of the candidates who were set to contest had been struck off the list, raising questions over the fairness and credibility of the electoral process.

They are now calling on the Ministry of Agriculture and all stakeholders to ensure the elections are conducted through a fair, transparent and inclusive process once the court matters are concluded.

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