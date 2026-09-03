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UDA leaders in Ukambani demand NCIC action against hate speech

KBC Reporter
By KBC Reporter
2 Min Read

UDA leaders in Ukambani are calling on the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) to take action against leaders they accuse of making inflammatory and divisive remarks ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The leaders spoke during an economic empowerment programme targeting women and youth groups in Kola, Machakos County.

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Mwala Member of Parliament Vincent Musyoka wants the NCIC to summon opposition leaders accused of making remarks that could undermine national cohesion.

Musyoka says the commission should go beyond issuing summons and recommend legal action against leaders found culpable of promoting hate speech or inciting division.

He also claimed that cracks are emerging within the opposition, pointing to Siaya Governor James Orengo’s declaration that he will seek the presidency as evidence of growing divisions.

Musyoka further accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of financing opposition activities.

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Musyoka further claimed that the opposition is beginning to experience divisions, citing Siaya Governor James Orengo’s declaration that he will seek the presidency as a sign of the emerging split. He also accused former President Uhuru Kenyatta of financing opposition activities.

Former State House Chief of Staff Nzioka Waita called for peaceful politics, urging residents support government leaders, saying they are delivering development projects.

Kalama MCA Bonface Maeke urged residents not to consider political parties when electing leaders, but instead to focus on the ability of individual leaders to deliver development to the people.

Machakos Town MP Caleb Mule said their meetings were not political rallies but rather initiatives aimed at economically empowering women, emphasizing that UDA is driving social transformation at the grassroots level.

On the ongoing budget dispute between the Machakos governor and some Members of the County Assembly, the leaders called on both sides to engage in dialogue and resolve the matter in accordance with the Constitution.

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