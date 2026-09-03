Murkomen calls for speedy investigation into journalist’s abduction

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has strongly condemned the abduction of a Standard journalist, calling for a swift investigation into the incident and the protection of media freedom.

“It’s embarrassing and barbaric. Whoever is involved must face the full force of the law,” he said.

Murkomen further called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to enhance security for journalists as the country approaches the election period.

“I want to ask the IG that as we head into the election period, let’s provide journalists with enough security for them to perform their duties,” he said.

Defending press freedom, the CS praised the media for its role in promoting peace and security in the country and assured journalists of the Government’s commitment to their safety.

“I want to assure journalists that I’m one of your stakeholders. I have benefited from working with you, and I know the good work you are doing,” he noted.

“If I have a problem with a journalist, I will go to court,” he added, urging those aggrieved by media coverage to pursue legal channels in addressing their concerns.

Murkomen was speaking at St. Michael’s Secondary School Grounds in Embobut, Elgeyo Marakwet County, during the funeral service of his aunt, Mama Sokomo Chemeitoi KoJepkosgei.