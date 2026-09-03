Wajir West MP backs Ruto as community endorses his re-election

Wajir West MP Yusuf Mohamed Farah has urged residents to support President William Ruto’s re-election bid in the 2027 General Election, citing government development programmes in Northern Kenya.

Speaking in Wajir West Constituency during a community gathering, Yusuf said the Kenya Kwanza administration had initiated several development projects in the region, including affordable housing and housing projects for police officers.

“We must also look at the national leadership. President William Ruto has done a lot for Northern Kenya and Wajir. We should give him an opportunity to complete what his administration has started,” Yusuf said.

He also called on young people to register as voters in large numbers to enable them to participate in the 2027 elections.

“Our politics should not divide our people. We must remain united, coexist peacefully and allow every citizen to participate in the democratic process. I am asking our young people in particular to register as voters in large numbers,” he said.

The MP’s remarks came as the Rebkey Omar community, a section of the larger Rerow Mahmoud community, endorsed him for a second term as Wajir West MP in the 2027 General Election.

The endorsement was made during a gathering attended by elders, religious leaders, women, youth and other community members, who cited his development record and engagement with residents during his first term.

Mzee Shale, one of the speakers, said the community had considered Yusuf’s record before backing his re-election bid.

“We have witnessed the work Yusuf has done in Wajir West. Leadership should be measured by what reaches the people and we believe he has demonstrated commitment to the development of this constituency,” Shale said.

Jelle Bute said the endorsement was a collective decision by the Rebkey Omar community and urged other communities in Wajir West to support the MP.

“This is not an individual decision. The community has spoken and our position is clear. We have endorsed Yusuf Mohamed Farah as our candidate and we now want to engage the other communities of Wajir West and ask them to support him for a second term,” Bute said.

Mzee Muhumed called for continuity in development, saying projects already initiated should be completed.

“Development cannot be achieved by constantly changing direction. Where projects have already been initiated, there must be continuity so that they can be completed and delivered to the people. That is why we believe Yusuf deserves another term,” Muhumed said.

Mama Halima urged residents to maintain unity and peaceful coexistence as political activities intensify ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Our politics should unite us rather than divide us. We have endorsed Yusuf but we also want to see all the communities of Wajir West working together. The coming elections should be about development, unity and the future of our people,” she said.

Yusuf won the Wajir West parliamentary seat in the 2022 General Election on an ODM ticket, defeating his main challenger Ahmed Kolosh.

Kolosh has since emerged as a major political figure in Wajir County and is seeking the gubernatorial seat in the 2027 elections, adding to the political calculations within the larger Rerow Mahmoud community.

Yusuf thanked the Rebkey Omar community for the endorsement but acknowledged that he would need to seek support from the wider Wajir West electorate.

“We have received the endorsement of our people but Wajir West is bigger than one community. We must now reach out, engage every community and seek their support,” he said.

The endorsement comes ahead of a Rerow Mahmoud delegates’ meeting scheduled for September 17, 2026, in Hadado, where delegates are expected to deliberate on the community’s preferred candidate for the Wajir West parliamentary seat.

The outcome of the meeting could influence political alignments within the constituency ahead of the 2027 General Election.

During the gathering, Yusuf cited the ongoing tarmacking of Hadado and Griftu towns, the Shandurwa feedlot project and bursary support for needy students as some of the initiatives undertaken during his first term.

“I thank the people of Rebkey Omar and the entire Wajir West community for the confidence they have shown in me. I have done my part during my first term but there is still more work to be completed. I am asking for another opportunity so that I can complete the projects that are already under way and deliver more for our people,” Yusuf said.